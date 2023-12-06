Sri Lankan Born Soldier In Ukraine Killed In Russian Attack

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A Sri Lankan born soldier in Ukraine has been killed in a Russian attack.
According to reports, Andrew Ranish Hewage was killed in a Russian artillery attack on 4 December.
The former Sri Lanka Army officer had joined the Ukraine army as a volunteer soldier.
He was reportedly clearing bodies in the battlefield when the area was attacked. (Colombo Gazette)
