Ukraine Initiates Debate On Russia's Presence In UNSC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, emphasizes the need to hold a debate on depriving the Russian Federation of its seat on the UN Security Council.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, the permanent representative spoke before the UNSC members on Wednesday.

"The time has come for a serious discussion about the presence of Putin's delegates in this Chamber. While we all recognize the necessity of Security Council reform, it must be acknowledged that all efforts will be futile if the Aggressor State is allowed to enjoy the rights of a permanent member,” Kyslytsya said.

According to the envoy, Ukraine has always emphasized that the presence of the Russian delegation in the Security Council "remains the main stumbling block, hindering the Security Council's ability to efficiently carry out its mandated efforts to restore international peace and security."

Russia's presence has become a general challenge to the effectiveness of international bodies, Kyslytsya emphasized.

It gives Russia more opportunities to incite conflicts in various countries and provoke global crises. "That is why the removal of the Aggressor State should be considered as a natural reaction of international organizations aimed to detoxify the working environment and to secure capacities to fulfil mandated activities," said the ambassador.

He recalled that this process began immediately after the full-scale invasion, when a decision was made to deprive Russia of its rights in the UN Human Rights Council, and is already“well underway”. Russia was not elected to the Executive Council of UNESCO, the UN International Court of Justice, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the International Maritime Organization.

The UN community is discussing preparations for the Future Summit, which will be held in September 2024, Kyslytsya recalled.

" Our common readiness to accomplish the mission of defeating the evil will not only determine the success of the Summit, but also shape the future itself, what we will leave for the succeeding generations," he stressed. "An attempt to reconcile with evil, make concessions and leave crimes and criminals unpunished would lead to only one result: future generations will face threats and suffering on an immeasurably greater scale."

In his opinion, except for the aggressor state itself, no one "present here" is interested in such an outcome.

He said that on Friday, during consultations on the draft Pact for the Future, which is being prepared for the summit, Costa Rica delivered a cross-regional joint statement on human rights on behalf of 71 states.

“It was a powerful message of the vision for the future that is grounded in dignity, justice and human rights for all. And how could we translate this vision into reality without addressing the issue of human rights' violations by the country occupying the permanent seat in the Council?” said the permanent representative.

As reported, on Wednesday the UN Security Council considered the humanitarian situation of Ukraine related to Russian strikes targeting civilian objects. Kyslytsya delivered his address in Spanish.

The Future Summit is scheduled for September 22-23, 2024 as a high-level international event at the UN, where the final document, Pact for the Future, is set to be adopted.