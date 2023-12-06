Samsung Ushers In A New Era Of Connected And Sustainable Living With Family Hub And Smartthings Energy

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics unveiled the groundbreaking features of the Family HubTM Refrigerator, marking a new era in connected and sustainable living, during an exclusive event at Akira Back in Dubai. The refrigerator is equipped with cutting-edge technology, designed to enhance connectivity and entertainment for families right in their kitchens.

With AI features that automate meal planning and other daily tasks to deliver a more personalized experience, the Family HubTM refrigerator is the industry's smartest fridge and the future of connected homes. Through the SmartThings App, the Family Hub seamlessly links various smart devices, allowing users to turn the linked devices on/off, adjust settings, coordinate activities, and limit power usage. Moreover, users can listen to music, watch TV, and easily share pictures, videos and handwritten notes among family members right from the fridge's screen.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“At Samsung, we believe that connected home technology can transform lives and make them more convenient, connected, and sustainable. With the Family Hub refrigerator, we are transforming the kitchen into a shared, connected experience that goes beyond preparing meals into the new epicentre for the smart home. We have also worked with partners to bring even more experiences directly on the appliance, including online shopping, food recipes, home security and more.”

The Family HubTM refrigerator, equipped with 22 apps, revolutionizes smart living, offering users a comprehensive home view. The SmartThings Video widget facilitates easy front door monitoring and access to multiple security cameras for a seamless household overview.

Enhanced by AI image recognition, the View Inside internal camera lets users check fridge contents on key shelves via their smartphone or home screen. It streamlines shopping by displaying items without opening the door. Users can tag expiration dates, create lists, and set reminders.

The Samsung Food app simplifies cooking with over 10,000 recipes across 32 cuisines, leveraging Food AI technology. The Smart Recipes feature provides a personalized weekly meal planner based on user preferences and fridge contents.

Transforming the kitchen atmosphere, the Family HubTM refrigerator functions as a virtual jukebox with a 25W speaker. Doubling as a multimedia hub, it mirrors content from Samsung Smart TVs and phones onto its touchscreen. With connectivity for up to 6 screens, users can sync calendars, prepare briefs, stay informed, and effortlessly share media and notes, creating entertaining and connected kitchen experiences.

Launch of Samsung SmartThings Energy:

Samsung also demonstrated how its innovations enable a sustainable, connected future as the world gathers in Dubai for the COP28 climate conference. At the event, Samsung highlighted how its SmartThings Energy platform facilitates a transformative approach to energy conservation, highlighting its potential to bring positive changes to UAE homes by significantly reducing costs and improving quality of life.

SmartThings Energy is a new tool within the SmartThings app that allows consumers to take control of their energy consumption with monitoring, target-setting, and notifications of their Samsung appliances and HVAC systems. The 'AI Energy Mode' within the app employs artificial intelligence to optimize energy usage in Samsung products, enabling up to 70% in energy savings1 .

Advanced algorithms in SmartThings Energy can weigh laundry loads, set defrost cycles, estimate electricity bills, and detect open refrigerator doors or room temperature changes, empowering users to cut costs and reduce consumption. SmartThings Energy is the first platform of its kind to earn ENERGY STAR® certification for a Smart Home Energy Management System from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“As discussions continue at COP28, Samsung is proud of our contributions to a more sustainable future for the region. We're committed to developing eco-conscious products that help our customers conserve energy and build a more sustainable future for their families. From the ENERGY STAR® ratings in many of our products to home appliances globally recognized for meeting the most rigorous energy-efficiency standards, we strive to deliver technologies that consumers can confidently use to save energy and reduce their carbon footprint. We are empowering our customers with smart home solutions that are not only innovative but also responsible towards the environment by enabling them to monitor and control their home's energy consumption and receive tips on how to save energy and money,” President Lee added.

Crafting the ultimate connected home experience:

Samsung works with smart home and IoT device manufacturing partners like Aqara and technology integrators such as iSmartHome to craft the ultimate connected home that is safe, personalized and sustainable. The company demonstrated how the Phillips Hue smart lighting, ABB remote-controlled curtains and intelligent AC systems connect with Samsung SmartThings to elevate users' lifestyles. The entire ecosystem is managed through a simplified interface on the Smart Hub, the new epicentre for the smart home.

SmartThings aligns with the increased interest in smart homes among UAE residents and, more broadly, with the UAE's vision for Smart Cities. By connecting various devices and appliances throughout the house, Samsung demonstrates how users can create a smart, sustainable lifestyle tailored to their needs.

The Smart Home market in the UAE is poised to achieve a robust yearly growth rate of 11.13%, projecting a market volume of US$113.8 million by 2028. Today, Samsung has 2.3 million registered SmartThings users in the UAE alone. The trends reflect a surge in the demand for smart home technology, propelled by the nation's emphasis on innovation and luxury living. Through SmartThings, Samsung enables new experiences, healthier living, better entertainment, and more sustainable lifestyles.

