Cost Assessments For Training Policemen At Azerbaijani Police Academy To Develop - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A procedure for calculating the cost of teaching bachelors at
the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Police Academy will be developed, Azernews reports.
This is reflected in the law "On Amendments to the "Regulations
on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham
Aliyev.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers within three
months must approve the procedure for calculating the costs of
training bachelors at the Police Academy of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs and inform the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Within three months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of
Azerbaijan must approve the form of the agreement on service in the
internal affairs bodies with persons who will be enrolled in
full-time study at the bachelor's level at the Police Academy of
the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan based on full
secondary education or secondary special education, and inform the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107548751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.