Cost Assessments For Training Policemen At Azerbaijani Police Academy To Develop - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A procedure for calculating the cost of teaching bachelors at the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Police Academy will be developed, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the law "On Amendments to the "Regulations on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers within three months must approve the procedure for calculating the costs of training bachelors at the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within three months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan must approve the form of the agreement on service in the internal affairs bodies with persons who will be enrolled in full-time study at the bachelor's level at the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan based on full secondary education or secondary special education, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.