7 Tips For An Injury-Free ATV Ride During Qatar Camping Season

Doha, Qatar: Recent data released by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) cites 29 cases of ATV-related injuries in Sealine or Mesaieed area since November.

It further pointed out that roll-overs are common injuries for riders due to several factors including operator inexperience, congestion caused by the high number of ATVs in the open and uncontrolled areas, as well as unfamiliarity with the terrain.

To combat this alarming trend, HMC has shared its Hamad Injury Prevention Program (HIPP)“Know Before You Go” safety tips

1. Young children should not operate ATVs/quad bikes

2. Do not operate quad bikes without PPE. Helmets, gloves, ankle boots, and protective eyewear are needed to protect the quad bike driver in the event of a crash.

3. ATVs should be used in designated areas and locations only. These locations are under the direct supervision of the responsible authorities, like the Traffic Department, Mawater, or Qatar Tourism, and they are safely designed, maintained, and monitored. Furthermore, the HMC Ambulance Service is present in these areas, to provide immediate medical response if needed.

4. No passengers should be allowed on a quad bike unless it is specially designed for passengers. About 25 percent of all victims are injured as passengers.

5. Avoid peak periods of activity. Half of the victims were injured on Fridays, between 2pm and 10pm. The congestion and density of different kinds of off-road vehicles added to the mix of experience levels and driving expertise make this period the most dangerous.

6. Ride responsibly: The most common injury mechanisms are collisions and rollovers. Collisions may be with fixed objects [suddenly appearing walls, posts, etc], with another quad bike, or with other vehicles. Children are more likely to be injured in collisions or in lateral rollovers while adults were most injured in backward rollovers, a common mechanism when ascending hills or dunes or doing ``wheelies'' or stunts.

7. Quad bikes are for off-road use only, they do not have the necessary features to turn, accelerate, and mix with other motorized traffic and should not be driven on regular roads.