Musafir Expands Footprint: Commences KSA Operations To Meet Growing Travel Demands

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

musafir , the UAE's leading travel management company, takes a significant step forward by officially launching its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with the transformative goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The office was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya, Founders of musafir, in the presence of eminent guests from the travel fraternity.

musafir's entry into the Saudi Arabian market strategically targets corporate clients, contributing to the Kingdom's burgeoning tourism and corporate travel sector. The organization aims to deliver tailored travel solutions, seamless booking experiences, and dedicated support to meet the unique needs of businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on this strategic move, Sheikh Al Thani said, 'Saudi Arabia has experienced an extraordinary surge in tourism revenue, surpassing 37 billion Saudi riyals in the first quarter of 2023. This exemplifies the Kingdom's commitment to diversify its economy beyond oil. Aligned with this momentum, our new corporate office in KSA is an integral part of our regional expansion strategy, poised to meet the escalating travel demand of our discerning customers. Since our inception in 2007, musafir has consistently grown, and this new office propels us toward long-term success."

The new office premises is centrally and strategically located in Aknaz Center, Tahliah Street, Al Olaya in Riyadh and includes a state-of-the-art, multilingual contact centre, which will offer musafir's customers dedicated 24 X 7 support.

Sachin Gadoya expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our entry into Riyadh indicates a significant milestone for musafir. With an unwavering commitment to our corporate clientele, we are eager to contribute to the growth and efficiency of travel management for businesses in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the leisure sector will soon benefit from musafir's innovative offerings.”

As part of musafir's growth strategy, the company recently unveiled a new logo, symbolizing a fresh phase of innovation and customer-centric travel services. The redesigned logo underscores musafir's commitment to staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving travel industry.

For more information, visit

Permalink