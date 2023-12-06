First Edition Of Design Doha Kicks Off In February 2024 By Qatar Museums

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r

Qatar Museums announced Monday the inauguration of the first edition of the biennial event Design Doha from Feb. 24 to 28, 2024.\r

The Design Doha will be held every two years, highlighting excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa. It serves as a new platform for practitioners from across the Arab world, helping to build professional pathways and engage with the acclaimed design professionals from around the world who will convene at the event.\r

Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani said that as a global hub for culture, Qatar Museums not only builds museums and galleries and presents great collections and exhibitions but also develops the nation's creative industries and helps emerging talents be successful in their careers. Recognizing that there are far too few platforms in the region for designers to present their work, the inauguration of Design Doha is a testament to the excellence and innovation of our region's design community. With so much talent in the region, the aim is to provide a platform to support Arab designers in advancing their creative practices and businesses and to share their talent with the world.\r

Doha Design District's Interior Design Senior Manager Shaikha Al Sulaiti expressed her pleasure in hosting the inaugural Design Doha events. As a dynamic and innovative community, where creative talent can meet and be mutually inspired, the Doha Design District has quickly become a key piece of Doha's cultural fabric, helping position the city as the regional design hub.\r

Design Doha will offer exhibitions of work from a wide variety of design practices, ranging from architecture, urbanism and landscape design to textiles, wood, glass, ceramics and graphic design.--QNA

