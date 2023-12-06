ROXY CINEMAS BRINGS THE FESTIVE SEASON SPIRIT TO THE MOVIE SCREEN

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 6 December 2023: Roxy Cinemas, Dubai's premium cinema experience is getting a festive makeover until 26th December 2023, offering classic and new movies, Holly Jolly Matinees, special events such as screening of The Nutcracker ballet, festive treats as well as plenty of photo opportunities to create an unforgettable holiday season.

THRILLING CINEMATIC RELEASES

Cinema buffs can enjoy a lineup of classic festive movies, including Home Alone, Die Hard, Love Actually, The Elf and The Muppet Christmas Carol. An exciting lineup of new releases is also on the cards including Migration (7th December), Wonka (14th December), Dunki (22nd December), Trolls Band Together (28th December), Ferrari (28th December) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (28th December) as well as ongoing films such as Wish and Napoleon. Guests can watch their festive classic and new releases at Roxy Cinemas’ Silver experience, promising crystal-clear laser projection, heart-pounding surround sound – that’s how movies are meant to be watched.

EXCITING FESTIVE EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

On 9th December, movie enthusiasts can don their most festive Ugly Christmas sweaters for a special screening of the classic holiday movie, Home Alone, with plenty of surprises in store at Roxy Xtreme starting from AED 55. Guests can also look forward to a delightful event, entertainment, and delicious treats, including hot chocolate and mince pies. Families and friends alike will get the opportunity to meet Santa in person on Saturday 9th December and every Saturday during the festive season at Dubai Hills Mall.

Guests are invited to witness the cinematic performance of The Nutcracker ballet on Roxy Cinema's Platinum screen. With over 100 dancers and musicians from the English National Ballet academy, the performance brings Nutcracker to life, offering a mesmerising experience for all. From Sunday, 17th December, the show unfolds exclusively in Roxy Platinum at Dubai Hills Mall, where fans can relax in fully reclining Platinum seats while enjoying an array of mouthwatering culinary delights, enhancing the magic of The Nutcracker on the big screen.

That’s not all! Every Saturday at 2:00PM, families and friends are invited to indulge in ‘Holly Jolly Matinees’ at Dubai Hills Mall, featuring heartwarming festive classics and new releases, festive entertainers, Santa meet and greets, on-ground photo opportunities along with a delightful array of treats, starting from AED 36.75. Guests can gather with their loved ones to watch timeless classics such as The Elf and Home Alone or new releases such as Wonka and immerse in a cinematic experience that truly captures the spirit of the season.



INDULGENT THEMED TREATS AND ROAST

To elevate the holiday spirit up a notch, Roxy Cinemas offers a delectable selection of holiday-inspired treats, including creative spins on concession stand favourites, ensuring moviegoers enhance their cinematic experience. Delicious treats such as Christmas Spice Popcorn, Turkey and Brie sandwich and pizza, Holly Jolly Lollipops, the traditional Turkey Roast, Santa's Special Hot Chocolate and mince pies are set to delight guests' taste buds and add an extra layer of holiday magic to their time at Roxy Cinemas.



Foodies looking forward to celebrating the festive season with a delicious feast are welcomed to enjoy Roxy Cinema’s weekly Sunday Roast, with a twist. During the festive season, movie-lovers can head over to Roxy Cinemas’ Platinum screens at Dubai Hills Mall every Sunday until 26th December to watch a movie of their choice between 12:00PM and 6:00PM with a generous serving of Turkey roast and all the trimmings and gravy, whether it’s at the Platinum lounge or directly served at their fully reclining Platinum. As part of the festivities, moviegoers can also indulge in a delicious Turkey Roast a la carte at Roxy Cinemas’ Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, JBR and Boxpark locations from 21st to 26th December.



FESTIVE TWIST TO THE MONTHLY LADIES AND BOYS’ NIGHT

Roxy Cinemas is adding a festive twist to its monthly 'Boys Night' on Wednesday, 13th December at 8:00PM, featuring the classic movie Die Hard. Those who book Boys' Night will enjoy exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge, where they can indulge in vintage arcade games, snooker and foosball. Unlimited mocktails and a tasty spread, including chicken wings, jalapeno poppers and a main course of their choice, complete the experience.

Roxy Cinemas’ monthly ‘Ladies Night’ is also getting a festive makeover this month with the ultimate festive rom-com Love Actually. Ladies will get to witness the love lives of eight star-studded movie couples unfold on Tuesday, 12th December at 8:00PM across the Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and The Beach branches. ‘Ladies Night’ fans are invited to enjoy this exclusive experience in fully reclining Platinum seats with a comfy blanket, relishing in luxury at the platinum lounge, while sipping on mocktails, munching on popcorn, savouring in a seasonal feast and enjoying the contents of their goody bags.





