Conor McGregor could participate in presidency elections in 2025

(MENAFN) Controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has ignited speculation about a potential presidential bid in the upcoming 2025 elections, making waves on social media with pointed remarks about his potential political rivals. The 35-year-old former two-weight UFC world champion has been a vocal critic of Irish immigration policies, recently drawing attention to the issue in the aftermath of anti-immigration protests that rocked Dublin.



McGregor, currently under investigation by Irish police for his social media posts before and during the riots in the capital, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to assess his potential opponents: former prime ministers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, as well as ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. McGregor characterized them as candidates with "unbreakable ties to their individual parties' politics."



In a bold declaration, McGregor positioned himself as an alternative candidate, highlighting his youth, activity, passion, and lack of affiliation or bias towards any political party. He pledged to listen, support, and adapt, claiming to have no favoritism towards any party. McGregor proposed a democratic approach, stating, "They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote."



Asserting financial capability, McGregor clarified that it wouldn't be him in power as president but a collaborative effort with the people of Ireland. While former prime ministers Ahern, Kenny, and Adams have not confirmed their intentions to run, Ahern has not ruled it out when questioned.



This development adds an unexpected twist to Ireland's political landscape, as McGregor, known for his brash persona and success in the MMA world, contemplates a potential leap into the realm of national politics. The possibility of a celebrity figure challenging established political figures and engaging with critical issues such as immigration promises to reshape the narrative leading up to the 2025 presidential elections.



