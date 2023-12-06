Bein Wins Big At Sports Business Awards For Comprehensive FIFA World Cup Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group 'beIN', one of the world's leading sports and entertainment broadcasters, was awarded 'Most Successful Sports Event Broadcast' at the 2023 Sports Business Awards for the group's flagship sports channel, beIN Sports, coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

beIN Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) provided extensive, exclusive, and easily accessible coverage of the quadrennial event, held for the first time the in the Arab World.

With six new high-definition channels, 20-plus studios, more than 120 analysts, and comprehensive social and digital coverage dedicated to the tournament, beIN raised the bar for how broadcasters should cover a major tournament.

Throughout the month-long tournament, beIN's linear channels recorded more than 5.4bn cumulative views, with the final watched by a record 242 viewers – equivalent to 68 per cent of MENA's adult population.

On beIN Sports' official YouTube channel, the final match recorded a cumulative viewership of 25m and set a regional record with 4.4m simultaneous viewers. Across beIN Sports' social media platforms, beIN Sports' accounts generated 1.1bn video views and 5.5bn impressions.

Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA said:“We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award, which underlines our commitment to providing unparalleled sports content to fans around the world. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM holds a special place in the hearts of sports enthusiasts and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in bringing the magic of this event to our viewers in the MENA region.”

The Sports Business Awards, judged by a panel of influential Chief Executives of Sport Governing Bodies, is designed to celebrate the influence of businesses within sport and recognise organisations, teams and individuals who excel in their roles.

This latest accolade adds to beIN's growing list of achievements in the media and entertainment industry, with the network securing five awards this year for their exceptional coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, at SPIA – Sports Industry Awards, MENA Digital Awards and the BroadcastPro ME Awards.