FBI cautions of heightened terrorist threat

(MENAFN) FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a warning during a Senate hearing, stating that the United States is currently facing an elevated terrorist threat level, particularly after the recent attack by Hamas on Israel. Wray, briefing the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI's activities in domestic counterintelligence and counterterrorism, expressed unprecedented concern about the simultaneous escalation of multiple threats.



Responding to questions from Senator Lindsey Graham about the severity of the threat, Wray emphasized the widespread nature of the elevated threats, using the metaphor of "blinking red lights" reminiscent of pre-9/11 warnings. Senator Graham sought insights into the danger posed by Hamas, questioning whether it could be considered the most significant threat to the United States since 9/11. Wray acknowledged that since October 7, various foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks in the United States, contributing to the heightened risk.



In his prepared testimony, Wray clarified that, at present, the FBI has no information indicating that Hamas possesses the intent or capability to conduct operations within the United States However, he expressed specific concerns about the potential for violence by supporters of Hamas on behalf of the group. The primary focus of the FBI's counterterrorism efforts remains on "homegrown violent extremists" (HVE) – individuals or small cells radicalized online who utilize easily accessible weapons to target soft targets.



This article delves into the FBI Director's alarming assessment of the current terrorism threat landscape in the United States, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of the risks and the Bureau's focus on addressing homegrown violent extremism.



MENAFN06122023000045015687ID1107545289