IOC representatives urge to permit Russian, Belarusian athletes as neutrals for 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN) Representatives of international sports federations and national Olympic committees urged on Tuesday for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be granted entry under a neutral flag for the 2024 Games in Paris "as soon as possible."



At the Olympic summit in Lausanne, athlete representatives also requested "clarity" on the matter, as stated in a published statement following the meeting.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to issue a final decision on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its actions in Ukraine, will be allowed to participate in the upcoming summer games.



The IOC has reiterated that a decision will be made "at the appropriate time."



Athletes from both countries have faced sanctions across various sports since Russia initiated its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022. However, in the past year, several Olympic sports have relaxed restrictions, permitting athletes to return to competition under certain conditions.



In March, the IOC lifted a complete ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, enabling them to compete as neutral athletes, provided they did not support the conflict in Ukraine and had no affiliations with the military.

