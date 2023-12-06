President Ilham Aliyev: When We Restored Our Sovereignty, A Large Number Of Armenian Military Servicemen Was Positioned In Karabakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “When we restored our sovereignty, two and a half years ago, we
once again saw what we anticipated – a large number of Armenian
military servicemen in Karabakh was positioned there without any
respect to international law,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he
addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years.
Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and
the Center of Analysis of International Relations.
“We hoped that finally, it would be possible to find the
solution to the situation. We realized that the situation is not
normal. Our proposals from the very beginning of the time - when
the Second Karabakh War ended - were very clear. People who live in
Karabakh have two options: either to become Azerbaijani citizens –
we provided all the necessary legal and also security framework for
that – or to find another place to live. There can be no other
option,” the head of state emphasized.
