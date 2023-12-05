GCC Is Indispensable, Powerful, Integrated System To Serve Joint Interests: Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani asserted that the State of Qatar is determined to steadfastly exert all efforts, coordination, and cooperation for the success of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) states for the council's meeting to accomplish its intended objectives for the service of the peoples of GCC states and bring them benefit and goodness.

In a joint press conference with Secretary-General of the GCC HEJassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, at the conclusion of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the GCC states, His Excellency said the State of Qatar's hosting of this session stems from its unwavering approach and keenness to support the council's achievements and preserve the unity and cohesion of the Gulf house.

In this context, His Excellency stressed that GCC is an indispensable, solid and integrated system to serve joint interests and address the challenges facing the region.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added that the summit comes as complementary to the process of the joint fraternal action among GCC states within the framework of GCC work which is of great honor for the State of Qatar to host.

He outlined that the summit touched on the ample means of promoting the cooperation level among GCC states in political, security, military, economic, and investment areas, as well as other sectors of priority the State of Qatar strives to achieve based on the directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of GCC states to bolster the joint Gulf action and achieve the interests and hopes of the Gulf peoples.

His Excellency affirmed that the summit focused on the significance of strengthening the distinguished role and position of the GCC states at the regional and international levels in the current age, which is replete with joint challenges and opportunities, in addition to contributing to peacefully resolving conflicts, mediation and enhancing security and stability in the region and the world, as well as supporting the just strategic Arab causes, stemming from the noble goals on which GCC has been based since its founding in 1981.

His Excellency pointed out that the leaders discussed a range of current regional and international issues, with the war on Gaza and crimes perpetrated by the occupation forces, coming at the forefront, which are in gross violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

He indicated that the leaders underscored, in this context, the importance of moving forward with the mediation efforts to ultimately attain full and sustainable ceasefire, ensure opening safe crossings and corridors to secure the delivery of relief and humanitarian assistance, along with the basic needs of the population in Gaza, in addition to a political process that culminates in a comprehensive, just and enduring peace for the brotherly Palestinian people with their legitimate rights, in accordance with the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative based on the two-state solution, establishing the independent Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and ensuring that the Palestinian people regain their full rights.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that, during their summit, the leaders welcomed the outcomes of the strategic partnerships with states and other groups, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), European Union and the United States, the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the United Kingdom and Japan.

During the press conference, His Excellency pointed out that the summit witnessed the participation of HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a guest of honor in an embodiment of cooperation between GCC states and the Republic of Turkiye to achieve the joint objectives.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his full thanks to HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi for his appreciated efforts during the Sultanate's presidency of the 43rd session of the GCC Supreme Council, along with the achieved productive outcomes in the GCC's activities.

Regarding the developments in Gaza, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar is continuing its relentless efforts to revive and implement the pause, release hostages and prisoners, and exchange prisoners, endeavors that were going on over the past week.

His Excellency expressed his regret for these efforts being faced by challenges that led to the cessation of the pause. His Excellency highlighted the continued efforts and coordination with partners in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America as complementary to all diplomatic efforts that mainly aspire to bring the war to an end.

Prioritizing the humanitarian pause and the release of prisoners and hostages, His Excellency valued the importance of sustaining the cessation of war in order to reach a political solution.

In parallel with these efforts, His Excellency also highlighted the continued efforts conducted by the committee emerging from the recently Riyadh-held Arab-Islamic summit, and its several visits and participation in the last Security Council meeting.

These diplomatic efforts are continuing in a bid to reach a formula to end the war and aggression, and smoothly and equitably deliver humanitarian aid, His Excellency added, lamenting the use of humanitarian relief as a means of bringing the Palestinian people to their knees.

Asked about the circumstances the region is going through, His Excellency said that the summit gained further importance as it coincided with a pivotal regional stage, especially with regard to the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip, giving an opportunity for leaders to discuss and exchange viewpoints on enhancing cooperation and integration in work at all levels, to try to end this war and stress the importance of preventing the expansion of the conflict, and its regional repercussions.

His Excellency added that their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, stressed during their summit the need for continued coordination between the relevant authorities in the member states, whether at the political, security and military levels, and affirmed the importance of supporting and strengthening the work of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary Riyadh-hosted joint Arab-Islamic summit.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added that the summit also dealt with topics in the interest of joint Gulf action, especially cooperation and achieving economic integration and the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in this regard.

For his part, HE GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi appreciated the efforts made by the State of Qatar's Amir, government and people to host this summit and make it a success, and to move it forward towards approving many important recommendations and decisions that cover the various work of the GCC countries and the GCC Secretariat General.

Speaking at the press conference, HE Al Budaiwi expressed his sincere thanks to the Sultanate of Oman for the efforts it provided during its presidency of the last session, and the understanding, cooperation and smoothness it demonstrated, which led to many achievements.

Al Budaiwi also expressed the happiness of the GCC countries for the participation of HE the Turkish President in this summit, pointing to the close relations between the GCC countries and the Republic of Turkiye, as well as the strategic partnerships, common interests, and identical views on the importance of security and stability in the region and the world.

His Excellency highlighted the summit's three basic achievements - affirming the GCC countries' clear position on what is happening in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the GCC countries' the prestigious position and great credibility both regionally and internationally thanks to their great efforts, the most prominent of which was the State of Qatar's endeavors to help the Palestinian people in Gaza, and discussing and approving many decisions and recommendations towards joint Gulf action at all levels, the most important of which are those aimed at achieving economic integration in the GCC countries.

Commenting on the plan drawn up to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Al Budaiwi said there was a GCC General Secretariat committee to coordinate aid. Composed of the General Secretariat and representatives of the six member states, the committee will convene periodically to discuss the coordination of joint Gulf efforts to send various aid to the Gaza Strip and other countries and regions.

In this context, His Excellency highlighted the GCC's assistance to the Palestinian people over the past years, pointing to the Gaza Reconstruction Committee, which pledged about USD 1.6 billion to the Strip in 2009.