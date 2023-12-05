Border Guards Show Russian Military Equipment Being Destroyed By Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, with the help of combat drones, destroyed a Russian tank, two vehicles, and an ammunition depot.

"Groups of NOY combat UAVs of the State Border Guard Service appear in the hottest spots of the front, where the enemy is making attempts to advance," the State Border Guard Service wrote on its website , publishing the relevant video.



In just one night, combat drone operators burned an enemy tank, two vehicles, an ammunition depot, and inflicted fire damage on invaders' positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 333,840 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 5, 2023, including 1,030 occupiers in the past day alone.

Photo: AFU General Staff