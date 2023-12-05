War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Seven Sectors On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors on Tuesday, December 5.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, 70 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops. Ukrainian aircraft launched 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, four strikes on command centers and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, units of the Ukrainian rocket forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, a command post, an ammunition depot, two EW stations and 11 artillery pieces.

The aggressor, in turn, launched 4 missile strikes, 53 air strikes and 59 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured due to Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.