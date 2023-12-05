Azerbaijani FM Meets With Iranian Counterpart In Moscow (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On December 5,
2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahiyan,
as part of participation in a meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Caspian countries, Trend reports.
The parties discussed plans for the development and expansion of
transport and communication corridors in the region. In this
regard, the importance of accelerating work within the framework of
the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic
of Iran on the creation of new communication links between Eastern
Zangezur of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran” was
noted.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Iranian counterpart about
the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
the obstacles created by Armenia, as well as the work being carried
out in the region after local anti-terrorist measures in the
Karabakh region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Armenia's efforts to
arm itself in the region pose a threat to peace and stability.
20:33 (GMT +4) A meeting between Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister
Hossein Amir-Abdollahiyan has begun in Moscow, Trend reports.
The ministers will discuss bilateral cooperation between the
countries as well as current regional challenges.
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107540805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.