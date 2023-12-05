Azerbaijani FM Meets With Iranian Counterpart In Moscow (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On December 5, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahiyan, as part of participation in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian countries, Trend reports.

The parties discussed plans for the development and expansion of transport and communication corridors in the region. In this regard, the importance of accelerating work within the framework of the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the creation of new communication links between Eastern Zangezur of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran” was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Iranian counterpart about the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the obstacles created by Armenia, as well as the work being carried out in the region after local anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Armenia's efforts to arm itself in the region pose a threat to peace and stability.

