Representative Of Amir Of The State Of Kuwait Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Representative of HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HE Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, after participating in the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, which was held in Doha today.

HE Representative of HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Ambassador of the State to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and HE Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar Khalid Badr Al Mutairi.