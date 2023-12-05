IWBI Launches Digital Directory For The Works With WELL Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) One-stop resource center showcases organizations that offer products and services to support people-first places, helps WELL users navigate products and services aligned with WELL; includes more than 600 featured listings with more added every month

NEW YORK, December 5, 2023 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced today the digital directory for its Works with WELL program is live to provide one-stop service for global users seeking products or solutions aligned with features in the WELL Building Standard (WELL). This public-facing directory ( ) showcases the health leadership of global brands whose products and services are already validated to support WELL features and licensed with the Works with WELL trademark.

The Works with WELL program, introduced by IWBI earlier this year in response to the increasing demand for healthier building products and solutions, allows product manufacturers and service providers to validate and demonstrate how their offerings align with requirements in the WELL Building Standard (WELL). Through a third-party documentation review process, the program awards organizations the right to license the Works with WELL trademark for designated products, services and solutions.

“The product directory is a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate market transformation toward healthier buildings, organizations and communities. By providing a centralized hub where designers, architects, engineers and other building professionals and practitioners can easily discover products that have been verified to align with WELL, making it easier for them to identify health-focused solutions that contribute to people-first places,” said Jessica Cooper, IWBI Chief Product Officer.“We are excited to be able to provide this directory to better support the market, creating an important link between WELL projects and those products and solutions that are aligned with WELL.”

In its first year, the program roll-out has been focused on manufacturers and evaluating how their products, services and solutions align with WELL features. Already, the program has gathered significant momentum with early-adopting companies enrolling over 1,000 products of various product types. To align with a feature part, a product must demonstrate how it supports a WELL feature requirement and contribute to a WELL project's ability to achieve that feature part. Currently, 69 specific product types as defined by the Construction Specification Index (CSI) code are pre-mapped to one or more compatible feature requirements of WELL v2. Products that have already gone through the validation process now span 39 feature parts across nine WELL concepts. The number of eligible product types and compatible features will expand over time as the program evolves. Organizations can also submit their own alignments for approval.

With the introduction of the directory, the Works with WELL program becomes even more accessible and user-friendly to the broader WELL community. The directory provides a listing of products and solutions that have earned the coveted Works with WELL mark. Users can now easily search, browse, and identify products that are aligned with specific WELL requirements, making it a valuable tool for architects, designers, builders, facility managers, and anyone striving to earn WELL Certifications, WELL ratings and/or a WELL Score.

Key Features of the product directory:



Searchable database: The directory offers a powerful search engine, allowing users to find products by product type or by manufacturer name.

Callout of aligned features: Each product listing exhibits specific WELL feature(s) it aligns with. The features are also linked to the WELL Standard, providing more context about the alignment.

Manufacturer Information: Users can access profiles of product manufacturers and the product's website to learn more about product features and the company's commitment to health and well-being.

User-friendly interface: The directory features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, enabling a seamless experience for users. Continuous addition and updates: IWBI will continuously update the directory to include new products and manufacturers as they earn the Works with WELL trademark.

In late September during the WELL Summit, IWBI debuted the Works with WELL program to the global WELL community in an effort to better support the soaring WELL adoption with access to products aligned with WELL. To date, WELL has been adopted by almost 44,000 projects spanning nearly 5 billion square feet of real estate across 128 countries. Thousands of organizations, including nearly 30 percent of the Fortune 500, have embraced WELL to guide their health leadership journey.

About International WELL Building Institute:

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and its WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

