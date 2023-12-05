“Imo Now” Revolutionizes Family Safety And Connectivity In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– imo, the globally leading instant messaging app, is proud to announce an innovative addition to its platform with the launch of a location-based sharing and interaction feature, imo Now. Set to empower users in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and KSA, this feature aims to redefine family safety and connectivity, providing users with unprecedented tools to protect and connect with their loved ones in real-time.

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital communication, imo stands at the forefront of innovation. The recently launched feature aims to provide peace of mind to families, allowing them to stay connected and informed about each other's whereabouts. By integrating real-time location sharing, route updates, status notice, and easy communication within a private family group setting, imo aims to enhance family safety and bonding to a whole new level.

The feature's slogan,“Sharing is Caring,” encapsulates the core purpose of imo's new offering. With the introduction of this feature, imo aims to set itself apart from other instant messaging platforms by providing an unrivaled solution for enhancing family safety and bonding.

imo 's location-based sharing and interaction feature offers families in the Middle East with the option to create private family groups, providing a secure and exclusive space for family members to stay connected. Within these groups, family members can easily share their real-time location, ensuring peace of mind by knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones at any given moment. Additionally, users can share their real-time routes, which is particularly useful for family members who are commuting or traveling, as it keeps others informed about their journey progress. Moreover,“imo Now” offers status notifications for joined family members, important departure or arrival moments will be smartly shared among family, which will strengthen family care in daily life.

imo's innovative feature goes beyond location sharing. Within the family group, members can seamlessly communicate through calls, messages, and utilize GPS navigation based on family members' location information. This not only enhances family safety but also simplifies the coordination of family activities and meetups. By integrating these features, imo empowers families in the Middle East to stay connected, protected, and engaged like never before.

As imo strategically positions itself in the Middle East, this feature directly addresses the unique needs of family safety and connectivity in the Middle East, where family bonds hold paramount importance, imo's location-based sharing and interaction feature addresses a significant gap in the market.

The privacy and security of users are top priorities for imo. With end-to-end encryption and robust data protection measures in place, users can trust imo to keep their family's information secure and confidential. This focus on privacy aligns with the cultural values of the Middle East.

imo extends a warm invitation to families across the Middle East to experience an elevated level of security and connection. Embrace the future of family safety and connectivity with“imo Now”. imo, where families stay closer, and peace of mind is just a touch away.

About imo:

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people in the Middle East with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.