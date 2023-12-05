Jordan Chamber Of Industry Unveils Industrial Performance Portal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has introduced a dedicated portal for the Jordanian Industrial Index (JII) through its website, aiming to share findings and data with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors.The index serves as a valuable tool for systematically tracking and assessing the performance of the industrial sector and its sub-sectors, according to a statement released Tuesday.Fathi Jaghbir, Head of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, noted that the index, launched approximately a year ago, is the first of its kind locally and regionally. Its uniqueness, he said, lies in its capacity to periodically evaluate and monitor industrial sector performance within a standardized framework. This enables it to provide a comprehensive overview of industrial performance in the Kingdom, allowing for quarterly and annual performance comparisons. It also facilitates the identification and tracking of progress and setbacks across various indicators and axes within the ten sub-sectors.Jaghbir further stated that the next phase for the index involves its integration with the indicators and goals of the industrial sector outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision, which will form a fundamental pillar for the success and execution of the vision, offering a tangible tracking tool to monitor progress toward the established targets. This approach enhances the ability to ensure the success of the vision, its implementation plans, and the ability to address any potential shortcomings.