               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Albania Explore Gas Supply Prospects For Korca City


12/5/2023 7:21:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. During a meeting on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Albania's Energy Minister Belinda Balluku, discussed the potential for gas supplies to Albania's Korca city, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's energy ministry.

The ministers praised the advancement of Azerbaijani-Albanian cooperation, emphasizing the significance of energy collaboration for Albania's development as a gas transit country and ensuring energy security.

The discussions also encompassed crude oil supply and cooperation in other promising areas.

Additionally, the ministers focused on establishing a Joint Intergovernmental Commission, building on the Azerbaijan-Albania Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation Working Group, with plans for the commission's meeting in Baku.

Albania is one of the countries through which the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor passes. However, for the time being, Albania is not receiving Azerbaijani gas due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure.

Albania intends to connect the Vlora TPP with the TAP through the gas pipeline as well as the LNG terminal to improve the energy security of the country and the region. As recently reported by the European Commission, connecting Albania to regional gas pipelines such as TAP and the Ionic-Adriatic Pipeline will increase the energy security of the region.

Some 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 1 billion will go to Italy and 200 million to Albania, will be transported via TAP from 2026.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107538432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search