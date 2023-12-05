Azerbaijan, Albania Explore Gas Supply Prospects For Korca City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. During a meeting
on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov, and Albania's Energy Minister Belinda Balluku,
discussed the potential for gas supplies to Albania's Korca city,
Trend reports
via Azerbaijan's energy ministry.
The ministers praised the advancement of Azerbaijani-Albanian
cooperation, emphasizing the significance of energy collaboration
for Albania's development as a gas transit country and ensuring
energy security.
The discussions also encompassed crude oil supply and
cooperation in other promising areas.
Additionally, the ministers focused on establishing a Joint
Intergovernmental Commission, building on the Azerbaijan-Albania
Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation Working Group,
with plans for the commission's meeting in Baku.
Albania is one of the countries through which the European part
of the Southern Gas Corridor passes. However, for the time being,
Albania is not receiving Azerbaijani gas due to the lack of the
necessary infrastructure.
Albania intends to connect the Vlora TPP with the TAP through
the gas pipeline as well as the LNG terminal to improve the energy
security of the country and the region. As recently reported by the
European Commission, connecting Albania to regional gas pipelines
such as TAP and the Ionic-Adriatic Pipeline will increase the
energy security of the region.
Some 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 1 billion will go
to Italy and 200 million to Albania, will be transported via TAP
from 2026.
