Enemy Hits One Of Kherson's Hospitals In Morning, Two Doctors Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian army fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, hitting one of the medical institutions, and two doctors were lightly injured.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, the Russian army fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. The city center was under heavy enemy fire," the statement reads.

"In addition, one of the medical institutions in Kherson was hit," the head of the City Military Administration said.

He also clarified that two doctors sustained light injuries as a result of an enemy shell hitting the medical facility. They were provided with the necessary medical aid on the spot.

Two killed, one injured inshelling - Yermak

Mrochko confirmed that two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of one of the strikes. One more person injured during another shelling of the city center is currently hospitalized.

As reported, a 48-year-old man and a woman were killed in the center of Kherson this morning as a result of hostile shelling, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched. It is currently known that a 59-year-old resident of the city was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Everyone was on the street at the time of the enemy attack.