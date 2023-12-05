               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Several Villages Of Shusha District To Be Transferred To Khojaly District


12/5/2023 7:20:56 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Several villages included in the administrative-territorial division of Shusha district are planned to be included in the administrative-territorial division of Khojaly district, which was submitted for discussion at today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Azernews reports.

This is stated in the draft law On Partial Changes in the Administrative-Territorial Division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha Districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was submitted for discussion at today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the draft law, it is planned to include villages of Malibeyli (rural administrative district of Malibeyli), Yukhari Gushchular, and Ashaghi (rural administrative district of Gushchular) of Shusha district into Khojaly district.

After discussion, the draft law was put to vote and adopted in the first reading.

