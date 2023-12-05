Several Villages Of Shusha District To Be Transferred To Khojaly District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Several villages included in the administrative-territorial
division of Shusha district are planned to be included in the
administrative-territorial division of Khojaly district, which was
submitted for discussion at today's session of Milli Majlis
(Parliament), Azernews reports.
This is stated in the draft law On Partial Changes in the
Administrative-Territorial Division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli,
Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha Districts of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, which was submitted for discussion at
today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament).
According to the draft law, it is planned to include villages of
Malibeyli (rural administrative district of Malibeyli), Yukhari
Gushchular, and Ashaghi (rural administrative district of
Gushchular) of Shusha district into Khojaly district.
After discussion, the draft law was put to vote and adopted in
the first reading.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107538409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.