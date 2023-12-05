Arabian Automobiles Launches Exclusive Campaign for the Nissan Altima

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 5 December 2023: Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is celebrating the rich 30-year legacy of the Nissan Altima in the region with an exclusive campaign designed to capture the hearts of discerning drivers. It includes one year of free insurance, three years service, and a reassuring five-year warranty. Yet the highlight of this limited-time offer is the availability of the Altima 2.5L Sport grade at an enticing price of AED 108,850.



The Nissan Altima has been an iconic model for decades, and this exclusive deal aims to further raise its status by again championing this bolder, smarter, and more confident choice.



This model is brimming with features, including advanced Driver Assist Technologies, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control (ASCD), Hill Start Assist, and Vehicle Dynamic Control with Traction Control System. Its Front-Wheel Drive drivetrain and Anti-lock Braking System ensure a smooth and secure ride. Plus, it rides on striking 19-inch machine-finished SR aluminium-alloy wheels and boasts Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition. The 12.3” infotainment screen boasts a contemporary interface that's intuitive to the touch and seamlessly integrates NissanConnect® and Siri® Eyes Free 2 Hands-free text messaging assistant. This elevates the drive considerably, adding to an already exceptionally enticing offering.



Nissan of Arabian Automobiles invites you to defy ordinary with the new Altima. Trims include the S+, Sports, SV, SV + ProPilot, SL and SL Turbo, each packed with impressive standard specs, as well as their own specific features. For instance, most trims feature a sunroof, while the latter two boast memory foam leather interiors, ensuring a ride that's anything but ordinary.



Visit our nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles centre in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates, and seize this exceptional opportunity.





