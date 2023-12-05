France urges strong action from UN in addressing Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) On Monday, France called on the UN Security Council to take stronger measures in addressing the conflict in Gaza. They emphasized that mere pauses in the fighting are insufficient, stressing the necessity for a truce that can serve as a precursor to a comprehensive ceasefire.



Nicolas de Riviere, France’s permanent spokesperson to the UN, declared that in the meantime “we need more than a humanitarian pause. We need a truce leading to a ceasefire, full humanitarian access, full respect of international humanitarian law. Of course, we need the release of hostages.”



De Riviere spoke to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York before a closed meeting of the Security Council. It was described by the UAE, which quoted the “deeply concerning resumption of hostilities” at the weekend and the terrible humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.



Since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on December 1, more than 700 Palestinians have lost their lives, following a week-long humanitarian pause in the conflict. Additionally, 15,500 casualties occurred before the temporary truce.



According to Lynn Hastings, the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israel's operations into southern Gaza this week forced tens of thousands of already displaced Gazans into "increasingly compressed spaces, desperate to find food, water, shelter and safety."

