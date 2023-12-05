FIA General Assembly Meetings Kick Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Week is
underway in Baku.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took part in the FIA General
Assembly meetings, which have started today, Azernews reports.
Representatives of automobile organizations from different
countries and prominent figures in automobile sports gathered in
Baku to participate in the FIA Week.
The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary
manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists
of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member
organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs
operating in the field of mobility.
The event, which is held every year in different countries, aims
to discuss various topics in the field of motor sports and
industry.
In general, representatives from 128 countries, car clubs as
well as representatives joining the event virtually participate in
the FIA Baku events.
Internal meetings of FIA General Assemblies will continue until
December 8. On December 8, the final session of the FIA General
Assembly will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center.
