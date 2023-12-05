Uzbekistan Emphasizes Private Sector Involvement In Green Economy Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan
has underlined the importance of involving the private sector in
the country's ongoing green economy reforms, Trend reports.
The remark was made during the meeting between a delegation from
the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the head of
decarbonization projects at the Moroccan Mohammed VI Environmental
Protection Fund Nasma Jrondi.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of
green economy and decarbonization projects in Uzbekistan.
Among the important topics raised by the parties were also the
development of renewable energy sources and their constant balance
with the possibilities of using natural resources.
The parties stressed the importance of training relevant
specialists in industries related to climate change, in particular
training in measuring greenhouse gas emissions, project specialists
in the field of rational and efficient use of water resources.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on the need for
additional meetings with the government authorities of Morocco and
Uzbekistan, the implementation of joint projects, staff training,
exchange of experience in the water sector and monitoring,
assessment and measurement of greenhouse gas emissions.
Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy,
aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to
25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new
renewable energy capacity.
In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of
2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put
into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.
