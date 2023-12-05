Azerbaijani Mine Action Employee Smitten By Landmine In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An employee of
the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vagif
Akbarov has fallen victim to a landmine in Aghdam, Trend reports.
The incident occurred while demining in Aghdam, which had been
liberated from Armenian occupation.
The right leg of Vagif Akbarov was amputated.
During demining operations in Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam,
Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan from November 20
through November 26, 64 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as
well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and
detonated.
Mines and explosive munitions were cleared from an area of 683.5
hectares.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began
operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby
traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.
