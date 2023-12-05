Baku Hosts International Conference On Return To Western Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An international conference on Ensuring the Safe and Dignified
Return of Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia: Global Context and
Justiful Solution took place in Baku, Azernews reports.
About 100 representatives from 30 countries are taking part in
the event organized by the Western Azerbaijani Community.
The participants of the international conference will discuss
issues of the safe, peaceful, and dignified return of Western
Azerbaijanis to their native lands.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.