Baku Hosts International Conference On Return To Western Azerbaijan

An international conference on Ensuring the Safe and Dignified Return of Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia: Global Context and Justiful Solution took place in Baku, Azernews reports.

About 100 representatives from 30 countries are taking part in the event organized by the Western Azerbaijani Community.

The participants of the international conference will discuss issues of the safe, peaceful, and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands.