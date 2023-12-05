Russians Injure Two Civilians In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were injured in the Donetsk region yesterday.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On December 4, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region - in Avdiivka," he said.

According to the published infographic, 1,785 people have been killed and 4,362 injured since the beginning of the full-scale war in the Donetsk region. At the same time, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, one civilian was killed and five others were injured in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours as a result of shelling.