Western Azerbaijan Community Ready For Direct Dialogue With Armenian Gov't - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Western
Azerbaijan Community is ready for direct dialogue with the Armenian
government, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz
Alakbarli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an international conference themed
"Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled
from Armenia: global context and fair solution" in Baku.
Alakbarli reminded that Armenia destroyed religious and cultural
monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis.
"Today, there is not a single Azerbaijani left in Armenia. We
are determined to return to our lands through dialogue. We are
committed to humanitarian and human rights with a firm dedication.
We are always ready for a dialogue with the government of Armenia
regarding the issue of return," he emphasized.
The community's head also called on Armenia to learn from the
past, put an end to policies of hostility and discord, appreciate
the opportunity for peace in the region, and take tangible steps
towards reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis.
The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30
countries.
The conference will continue its work in the form of panel
discussions with the participation of renowned international
experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on
the international stage, the issue of return in international law,
difficulties and practical achievements in the field of
repatriation, and the situation in this area in different
regions.
