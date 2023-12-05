Western Azerbaijan Community Ready For Direct Dialogue With Armenian Gov't - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Western Azerbaijan Community is ready for direct dialogue with the Armenian government, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference themed "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and fair solution" in Baku.

Alakbarli reminded that Armenia destroyed religious and cultural monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis.

"Today, there is not a single Azerbaijani left in Armenia. We are determined to return to our lands through dialogue. We are committed to humanitarian and human rights with a firm dedication. We are always ready for a dialogue with the government of Armenia regarding the issue of return," he emphasized.

The community's head also called on Armenia to learn from the past, put an end to policies of hostility and discord, appreciate the opportunity for peace in the region, and take tangible steps towards reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis.

The conference is attended by more than 100 guests from 30 countries.

The conference will continue its work in the form of panel discussions with the participation of renowned international experts and socio-political figures, addressing issues such as the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, resettlement challenges on the international stage, the issue of return in international law, difficulties and practical achievements in the field of repatriation, and the situation in this area in different regions.

