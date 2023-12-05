Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan To Further Expand Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects
of cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart Aida Balayeva.
At the meeting, Adil Karimli said that the ties of friendship
and brotherhood between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the
strategic partnership founded by the two leaders positively
contributed to the cooperation between the two countries in various
areas, including the cultural sphere.
He stressed the importance of implementing joint projects for
further strengthening of cooperation in various fields of culture
and art.
The Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida
Balayeva hailed the high level relations between the two countries,
noting that the friendly relations between the countries
contributed to the deepening of cooperation in the field of
culture.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
Note that the minister Aida Balayeva visited Azerbaijan to
attend the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.
The Days of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in Kazakhstan in
2024.
