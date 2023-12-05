               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan To Further Expand Cultural Ties


12/5/2023 2:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart Aida Balayeva.

At the meeting, Adil Karimli said that the ties of friendship and brotherhood between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the strategic partnership founded by the two leaders positively contributed to the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the cultural sphere.

He stressed the importance of implementing joint projects for further strengthening of cooperation in various fields of culture and art.

The Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva hailed the high level relations between the two countries, noting that the friendly relations between the countries contributed to the deepening of cooperation in the field of culture.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Note that the minister Aida Balayeva visited Azerbaijan to attend the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024.

MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search