(MENAFN) The White House has sounded the alarm, urgently calling on lawmakers to approve additional aid for Ukraine, asserting that the country is on the brink of exhausting critical resources. In a letter directed to congressional leaders on Monday, Shalanda Young, the head of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), emphasized the pressing need for more assistance as United States agencies deplete the last remaining funds from prior security packages.



Highlighting the impact of past United States aid, Young acknowledged "significant military victories" for Ukraine and underscored the crucial role of continued support. In a stark warning, she stated, "Without congressional action, by the end of the year, we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from United States military stocks." Young emphasized that there is no additional funding readily available, declaring, "We are out of money – and nearly out of time."



Providing a snapshot of the financial situation, Young disclosed that, as of mid-November, the Pentagon had utilized 97 percent of the USD62.3 billion allocated for Ukraine this year. Furthermore, both the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had exhausted their respective funding allotments.



In a somber assessment, Young warned that Ukraine's economy could face collapse without sustained United States assistance, asserting that Kiev "will not be able to keep fighting, full stop" in the event of a severe downturn. The urgency of the White House's appeal underscores the critical juncture faced by Ukraine and the implications of potential aid shortages on the country's ability to defend itself and navigate economic challenges. As the year-end deadline looms, the fate of United States support for Ukraine hangs in the balance, prompting heightened scrutiny and debate among lawmakers.





