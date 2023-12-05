Deadly Floods In Tanzania Kill 49, Injure 85

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The aftermath of heavy rainfall on Sunday night resulted in
devastating floods in northern Tanzania, killing 49 people and
injuring more than 85 others in the Manyara region, officials
confirmed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni
Safak.
Queen Sendiga, Manyara regional commissioner, told reporters
that the death toll has risen from to 49 from 47 reported a day
earlier after two more dead bodies had been recovered from mud.
“We expect the death toll to rise as some people are still
missing,” she said.
Sendiga attributes the deaths to a barrage of landslides
triggered by torrential rains that pounded the impoverished region,
causing part of Mount Hanang to erode and bury nearby homes.
“The government has deployed security forces from the military,
police, fire, rescue, and other organs to help with rescue
operations,” Sendiga told Anadolu.
The impact of the floods has been particularly severe in the
Gendabi ward and the central area of Katesh town, the
administrative headquarters of the Hanang district. Homes and
residences were swept away by mudslides, leaving some individuals
feared to be trapped.
Sendiga said the floods have rendered the highway from Katesh to
Singida region impassable due to the debris, as houses and trees
have been engulfed.
Samson Kileo, a Hanang resident, called for government
intervention to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and
homes.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan, currently in Dubai attending the
UN climate change conference COP28, expressed deep regret for the
incident. She symphathized with the flood victims and directed all
government forces to focus on rescue operations and preventive
measures in the affected area.
“We have received with great regret the news of heavy rain in
the Manyara region causing damage to Katesh. We console to the
victims of the incident. I have directed all government efforts to
be focused on rescue operations to prevent further disasters,”
Hassan said.
The incident has prompted a shift in government priorities,
redirecting efforts from the environmental meeting in Dubai to
address the urgent crisis in Hanang. The president acknowledged the
disappointment caused by the incident, attributing it to unforeseen
circumstances.
A remarkable incident emerged that reflects the strength of the
human spirit and the power of collective action in times of
crisis.
Reports have surfaced of a harrowing episode involving a
9-year-old boy who found himself trapped in the swift currents of
cascading muddy water, interwoven with debris and logs, as it
flowed down from higher grounds.
The vivid image of the child, devoid of clothing, caught in the
treacherous stream, paints a grim picture of the vulnerability
faced by Hanang's residents during this natural disaster.
Onlookers, spurred by the sound of a crying child, did not
hesitate to plunge into the water with courage that defied the
severity of the situation.
“We had to hold our hands and move slowly to where the baby had
been trapped to rescue him,” said Michael Qorro, a resident of
Hanang.
Miraculously, the rescuers managed to reach the stranded boy and
pull him to safety. The fact that he emerged from such a perilous
situation with only bruises surprised the rescuers who rushed to
his aid.
Despite the traumatic experience and the force of nature he
faced, the boy was in good health.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107536287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.