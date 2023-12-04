Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi, Aramco Veteran, Joins EIG As Senior Advisor And Chairman Of MENA Operations

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)– EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced that Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi has joined EIG as Senior Advisor and Chairman of EIG's Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) Operations. Mr. Al-Gudaimi, formerly Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Saudi Aramco (“Aramco”), has over 38 years of experience in energy markets and will provide strategic counsel to EIG on its investment activities and continued growth in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Abdulaziz to the firm,” said R. Blair Thomas, EIG Chairman and CEO.“His deep sector expertise and wealth of experience in MENA will be instrumental for EIG in sourcing additional investment opportunities across critical energy and energy-related infrastructure, and for our portfolio companies as they navigate the complex challenges of transitioning to a low-carbon future.”

“I have come to know Blair and the EIG team through the firm's partnership with Aramco and am eager to build on their success in the region,” said Mr. Al-Gudaimi.“As the energy transition continues in importance and paves the way for a better tomorrow, EIG is well positioned to find opportunities to leverage its operational expertise and bolster the decarbonization of the region's energy sector. I look forward to helping create value for the firm's portfolio companies and its investors.”

Mr. Al-Gudaimi served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Aramco before retiring from the position in December 2022. In this role, he helped Aramco secure greater access to growth markets and technologies through portfolio optimization and strategic alignment. Mr. Al-Gudaimi previously held several other leadership positions at Aramco, including Senior Vice President of Downstream and Vice President of Power Systems. Mr. Al-Gudaimi currently serves as a Director of Vision Invest Holding and Saudi Alfransi Bank and previously served as Chairman of the Boards of Motiva Enterprises LLC, Arlanxeo, Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company, Aramco Trading Company and Petro Rabigh. He holds a BS in Petroleum Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

About EIG:

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $23.0 billion under management as of September 30, 2023. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 41-year history, EIG has committed over $45.9 billion to the energy sector through over 400 projects or companies in 42 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul.