Shmyhal, Fico Discuss Ukraine's Recovery, Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and newly appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico have discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

“We outlined the priority areas of bilateral cooperation: reconstruction, energy sector, and development of border infrastructure. I voiced the need for engineering equipment for humanitarian demining produced by Slovak companies. We are looking forward to the participation of Slovak companies in various areas of Ukraine's recovery. We discussed cooperation in the energy sector,” Shmyhal said in a post on Facebook .

He noted that Ukraine appreciates Slovakia's assistance in supplying electricity.

The heads of government also touched upon the situation at the border. "It was noted that the movement of priority cargoes is unhindered. We expect to sign an intergovernmental agreement on control at joint checkpoints in the near future," Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister added that he discussed with his Slovak counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and Slovakia's support for its points.

"I thanked Slovakia for its consistent support of Ukraine's European perspective. We expect positive decisions at the EU leaders' summit this month," Shmyhal said.

According to TASR , in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed Slovakia's interest in helping Ukraine with humanitarian aid, and also announced that he'll meet Shmyhal at the Slovak-Ukrainian border at the beginning of 2024.

"We don't believe in any military solution to the conflict in Ukraine because that only leads to needless bloodshed without any results to show for it," said Fico.

He ruled out any future supplies of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from the Slovak state and military warehouses, although he did declare readiness to help Ukraine with mine removal, humanitarian aid and cooperation in the energy sector, including the monitoring of civilian nuclear facilities.

Fico underlined that Slovakia's ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products will stay in place, as Slovakia would hurt its own farmers and food producers otherwise.

The prime minister also confirmed that Slovakia supports European prospects for Ukraine and Moldova, but only along with countries of the Western Balkans.

As reported, Robert Fico, the leader of the Smer-SD party, was appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia on October 25.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook