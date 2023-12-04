Amir, Turkish President Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the two countries at Lusail Palace on Monday.

His Highness and HE Turkish President witnessed the signing of the joint statement of the ninth meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, and an MoU on conducting political consultations on issues of common concern between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye.

Amir, Turkish President co-chair 9th Session of Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of the third executive program of the MoU for cooperation in the cultural field for the years 2024-2025 between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Turkiye, an MoU on cooperation in the field of labour between the Ministry of Labour in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in the Republic of Turkiye, an MoU for cooperation in the field of charitable and humanitarian work between the Charitable Activities Regulatory Authority in the State of Qatar and the Turkish Ministry of Interior, the cooperation protocol between Lusail University in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of National Education in the Republic of Turkiye to establish the Turkish-Turkish Teaching Center, and an agreement in the military framework between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Turkiye.

HH the Amir and HE the President also witnessed the signing of an MoU for scientific cooperation between Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Turkish Academy of Sciences, a strategic cooperation agreement between Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Council of the Turkish Scientific Research and Technology Center, an MoU between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Industry and Technology in the Republic of Turkiye for cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, an MoU on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury of the Republic of Turkiye, an A MoU of cooperation in the field of investment promotion between the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, and a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremonies were attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials. On the Turkish side, the ceremonies were attended by Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the Turkish President.