White House demands responsibility over Indian murder scheme

(MENAFN) The White House has expressed serious concern over allegations that an Indian government official was involved in a thwarted plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on United States soil. White House national security spokesman John Kirby emphasized the gravity of the allegations, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation.



While acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Kirby reiterated that India and the United States maintain a strategic partnership and are committed to strengthening ties.



The comments were made in response to the United States Justice Department's indictment of an Indian national linked to the alleged assassination plot. Kirby underscored the importance of holding those responsible for the alleged crimes accountable, expressing support for India's own efforts to investigate the matter.



The diplomatic landscape between India and the United States is evolving against the backdrop of these allegations. Kirby's statements come amidst a diplomatic row between India and Canada, where Ottawa has accused New Delhi of involvement in the assassination of another prominent Khalistan activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil in June. The United States, as a close ally of Canada, is navigating complex diplomatic relations with both countries.



This article delves into the implications of the alleged assassination plot on United States-India relations, emphasizing the delicate balance between addressing security concerns and maintaining a strategic partnership. The evolving diplomatic dynamics underscore the challenges faced by the United States in navigating its relationships with key allies amid allegations of state-sponsored activities.







