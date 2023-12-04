Federal agents arrest former US diplomat for alleged spying for Cuba

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, Manuel Rocha, was reportedly arrested by federal agents in Miami last week on allegations of spying for Cuba, as detailed in a news agency report on Sunday.



The 73-year-old diplomat's arrest is said to be part of an ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation initiated on Friday.



While specific details surrounding the case remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that Rocha will make a court appearance on Monday, where further information will likely be presented, according to sources cited by the news outlet.



The charges against Rocha center on accusations of illegally lobbying on behalf of the Cuban government within the United States.



This purported violation implicates the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a legal requirement stipulating that individuals engaged in lobbying activities for foreign governments on U.S. soil must register with the Justice Department.



The case reflects a complex intersection of diplomatic, legal, and espionage-related elements, marking a notable development in U.S.-Cuba relations.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107531735