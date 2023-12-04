Russian Military Shells Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, a woman was injured.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian troops attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.

As noted, one of the pre-school educational institutions was damaged. It is known about an injured 57-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the shelling. She is hospitalized at the moment.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Facebook that the Russian army attacked a kindergarten in the Shumenskyi district of Kherson.

Enemy shelling damages building ofArt Museum

The shelling, which took place around 11:00 a.m., damaged the walls of the building and smashed windows.

As reported, the number of injured in the shelling of Kherson on December 3 increased to eight, as it became known that another person was hit by the enemy. The authorities also reported that one woman died on the spot during the attack.