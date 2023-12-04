QDRC: New Champions Emerge After Thrilling Contests In Second Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After thrilling competitions, the second round of the Qatar Drag Racing Championship (QDRC) concluded with huge success.

The event, held under the sponsorship of Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed thrilling moments and dual struggles that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the last moments.

Similar to the first round, the second round was filled with excitement and enthusiasm, featuring intense battles and dual struggles that unfolded until the final moments.

The round saw the participation of over 130 racers across the fifteen championship categories. The leaders in the qualification trials in nine categories continued their journey towards the final races, aiming to clinch the title of the second round.

Qatar Racing Club General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani poses for a photograph with the podium winners of the second round of the Qatar Drag Racing Championship.

Additionally, eight racers secured their first championship titles in this round, adding a new dimension to the overall competition standings. Seven racers successfully defended their titles from the previous round. This trend was evident in the strongest categories, namely Super Street and Super Stock. The final showdown in the first category was a repeat of the last round, with Khalid Al Sultan and Bader Al Sharshani facing off, resulting in Al Sultan's victory and Mohammed Kafoud securing the third position.

In the Super Stock category, the podium mirrored the first round, with Ahmed Al Emadi claiming the first position and Nawaf Al Ansari securing second place.

New champions in 8 and 6-cylinder categories

The new category for this season, the 8-cylinder Pro, witnessed racer Yahya Al Ajeel clinching the title after defeating the top qualifier Abdullah Ali in the final match. Ahmed Al Emadi, the runner-up from the previous round, settled for the third position in this round.

The 8-cylinder Modified category saw a stunning upset, as the champion from the previous round faced mechanical issues, allowing racer Tariq Al Balushi to seize his first title by defeating Ahmed Al Asiri. Badr Al Khalaf secured the third position after finishing second in the previous round.

The final match in the 8-cylinder Stock category featured a strong competition between racers Akram Al Rashidi and Sheikh Jabor Al Thani. Al Rashidi emerged victorious, avenging his loss in the last round.

In the 6-cylinder Modified category, a new champion emerged in racer Rashid Al Juhani, who won the final match against competitor Mansour Amin. Hassan Al Hamar secured the third position. Hamad Al Mansour was the sole racer to retain his title for the second consecutive round, with a final identical to the previous round against Mohammed Saeed.

4-cylinder categories retain their champions

The competitions in the 4-cylinder categories witnessed defending champions retaining their titles for the second consecutive round. Waseem Agha secured the title in the modified category, defeating Abdullah Kridly. In the Stock category, Mark Frederick Sighi maintained his title by overcoming Armando Austria. In second round of Light Truck categories, Badr Al Shersheni won the Modified category by defeating the top qualifier and last round's winner Khalifa Al Khalaf. Abdullah Al Hamadi secured the Stock category title for the second time in a row.

Championship battle heats up in bike and ET categories

In the ET categories for cars and motorcycles held on Thursday, Sherwin Izguerra claimed his first title in the car category by defeating Nabil Barkatullah, who settled for the second position. Ozer Ismail won the motorcycle title after winning the final race against Youssef Al Darwish, with Fahd Haji claiming the third position.

The remaining motorcycle categories witnessed fierce competitions, starting with a heavy surprise as the reigning Real Street Bike champion Dawood Al Sharshani suffered an injury to his hand in an accident, preventing him from continuing the competition.

Kuwaiti racer Fahd Al Harbi emerged as the winner of this round, defeating the Saudi racer Khalid Al Dosari in the final match. In the Stock Bike category, Shahid Muneer maintained his title for the second round, winning the final race against Khalid Al Dosari.

Qatar Racing Club General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the top three winners in each category, marking the end of the second chapter of the Qatar Drag Race Championship. The event will now take a break to make way for the upcoming Arabian Drag Racing League next month.