ICEA Predicts Over 500 Million 5G Phones In India By December 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN)

The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) predicts a significant increase in the country's 5G phone adoption, expecting the installed base to surpass 500 million by December 2025.

This will mark more than two-fold rise from the 150 million recorded in December 2023.



This surge is anticipated to constitute over 70 per cent of the total smartphone base.

As per the report, top smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Samsung have set in motion plans to flood the India market with 5G smartphones at aggressive price-points.

Partner retailers have introduced a series of price reductions and promotions to swiftly sell off existing stocks of 4G smartphones, creating space for the upcoming next-generation devices.

Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA, told ET that the growth will be driven by consumers demanding faster connectivity options, coupled with a gradual decrease in 5G smartphone prices, especially with models above Rs 13K and those below Rs 10K becoming predominantly 5G-enabled.

Nationwide 5G rollouts by telcos and advent of companion devices and HD content too will help drive mass appetite for 5G smartphones, reported ET citing industry experts and handset market trackers.

Kailash Lakhyani, chairman of All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), said, "We've already asked retailers to clear out 4G smartphones priced in the Rs10K-20K range as top smartphone brands are coming up with 5G devices at aggressive prices this month and ensuring adequate supplies.”

"With multiple 5G smartphones priced under Rs 15K launching this month, everyone is gearing up to clear 4G stocks," he told ET.

ICEA's Mohindroo, on his part, estimates that by end-December 2025, India's smartphone base will be over 700 million, of which around 500 million will be 5G devices.

(KNN Bureau)