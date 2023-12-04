Israeli UN ambassador goes against Soros for financing ‘pro-Hamas groups’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, launched a scathing critique against billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Erdan accused Soros of financially supporting groups that allegedly seek the "destruction" of Israel, referring to reports of donations from Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) to organizations openly endorsing the October 7 attack on Israel orchestrated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Erdan expressed his dismay at Soros' contributions to organizations that, in his view, undermine the existence of Israel as a Jewish state. The diplomat asserted, "George Soros' donations to organizations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state is shameful. However, I am not surprised." Erdan highlighted Soros' longstanding support for anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, including funding for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.



The ambassador alleged that Soros has been channeling funds to groups supporting BDS, which aims to isolate Israel. According to Erdan, these organizations, despite claiming to advocate for peace, have "never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." The accusations by Erdan shed light on a broader narrative surrounding Soros' influence and the impact of his financial support on political dynamics in the region.



Erdan's remarks were prompted by a recent report in the New York Post that investigated OSF's donations. The report revealed that since at least 2016, the foundation has funneled over USD15 million to groups that openly supported the Hamas attack and organized pro-Palestinian demonstrations following the incident. The controversy surrounding Soros' financial contributions adds fuel to the ongoing debate about foreign involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and raises questions about the role of external entities in shaping the region's political landscape.



As the accusations and counter-accusations unfold, this controversy is likely to intensify discussions on the ethical considerations of financial support for political causes, the role of philanthropy in international conflicts, and the broader implications for the delicate balance in the Middle East.



