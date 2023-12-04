Fleeto Secures Successful Investment Round To Fuel Fleet Management Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, [29/11/2023] - Fleeto, the newly launched intelligent fleet management system based in Dubai, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first round of investment from private investors. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in Fleeto's journey towards revolutionizing the fleet management industry.



Fleeto, a division of Royex Technologies, a trusted name with a decade of experience in the software business in Dubai, has rapidly gained momentum since its inception. In a significant move, the company has joined hands with renowned industry leaders to provide cutting-edge services.



Partnering with TomTom, the Netherlands-based mapping company, Fleeto ensures top-notch mapping services for its users. Additionally, the collaboration with Teltonika, a Lithuanian-based GPS hardware company, enables Fleeto to offer real-time vehicle data, enhancing its robust fleet management capabilities. Royex Technologies is at the forefront of developing the entire solution, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.



Mr. Lee Pillay, who brings with him 14 year of invaluable experience in the fleet management industry and currently serves as the Chief Business Development Officer at Royex Technologies, has been appointed as the Division Head.



Fleeto's mission is to provide an end-to-end solution tailored to various user segments, including car rental agencies, fleet management companies, school transport services, and other transportation providers. The platform boasts advanced features such as driver management and vehicle security to empower businesses with comprehensive monitoring tools.



Mr. Rajib Roy, The CEO of Royex Technologies, also the founder of Fleeto, expressed his excitement, saying, "Fleeto represents one of the most advanced intelligent fleet management solutions available today. It harnesses data powerfully and presents it in an intelligent manner, facilitating faster and better decision-making. While we begin our journey in the UAE, our vision extends beyond borders as we plan to introduce Fleeto in multiple countries."



Fleeto's commitment to innovation, paired with its strategic partnerships, positions it as a game-changer in the fleet management industry. With the successful completion of its first investment round, the company is poised for rapid growth and expanding its footprint globally.



