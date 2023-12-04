Gaza civil defense declares thousands still trapped under rubbles

(MENAFN) As reported by civil defense teams in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, thousands of bodies are still trapped beneath the wreckage of buildings demolished in the continuous Israeli attacks. The lack of sufficient equipment is hindering their retrieval efforts.



In an official statement released by Gaza's Interior Ministry, Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman for civil defense, highlighted that Israeli forces have consistently targeted their teams in the enclave since October 7th.



"Thousands of martyrs are still under the rubble, and we cannot retrieve them. There are clear and significant deficiencies in our capabilities and mechanisms. We cannot reach the bodies under the debris in the northern Gaza Strip," stated Basal, calling for assistance and backing for the civil defense unit.



Following a week-long humanitarian pause declared by the Israeli army with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, bombings on the Gaza Strip resumed early Friday.



Since October 7th, over 15,200 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, have lost their lives in Israeli attacks that ensued after a cross-border attack by Hamas.

