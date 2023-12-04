Eco Garden: The Commitment That Costa Rican Hotels Make To Offer Sustainable Gastronomy

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The presence of an organic garden in the hotel has many positive effects that attract clients and future guests. Nowadays, travelers look for hotels that provide food options with healthier ingredients that are free of chemicals.

This trend is called Eco Huerta and many hotels in the world are already putting it into practice. In Costa Rica, some hotels are characterized by a sustainable approach and are success stories in the management of their organic gardens in places like GolfoDulce, and Bajosdel Toro Alajuela.

These hotels have organic gardens, where they produce most of the food they offer to their visitors. This makes its gastronomy have a healthier approach and an unmatched flavor. With farms, where it produces chicken and quail eggs, and throughout the properties you can find many species of fruit trees.

Additionally, in the gardensthey produce most of the ingredients for dishes such as: aurugula, radishes, pakchoi, chives, basil, spinach, chili, spearmint, juanilama, ginger, turmeric, yucca, squash, lemon grass, among others.

These hotels allow guests to visit the farm and orchard, and then taste the dishes prepared by the Chefs in their restaurants, knowing that a large part of the ingredients come from the farms. In this way, the guest observes first-hand how their food is grown in an environmentally responsible manner and that they will consume healthy dishes .

In addition, the hotelsensure that it knows the traceability of the supplies bought from external suppliers to ensure that they are healthy and sustainable. This is aligned with its philosophy of conscious gastronomy.

In another case,a Lodge hotel, has an organic greenhouse that guarantees year-round access to colorful vegetables, aromatic spices and delicate herbs. This experience is healthy and elevates the tourist's gastronomic experience . Plus, it's a return to the roots. It also offers free-range chicken farm, providing them with fresh eggs every morning, and a trout pond, where guests can fish.

