Talk To Parents To Better Integrate Disabled Students: Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi has stressed the importance of enhancing communication with parents to ensure the integration of school and home efforts in a way that contributes to enriching the integration of students with disabilities in the educational system.

During her visit to the Department of Special Education of Hind Bint Amr Preparatory School for Girls Sunday, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the minister praised the school's efforts in inclusive education and the teaching and administrative staff in this regard.

The visit was aimed at examining efforts made to integrate students with disabilities into the education system and to learn about the academic opportunities and options provided to them, as well as the activities and events they participate in.

HE al-Nuaimi inspected the school and classroom environment for integrating students and listened to a full explanation of the educational inclusion policy and how it is applied in the school, the levels of support for students according to their needs and individual differences, and other concerns related to the integration of students with disabilities in education.

She also listened to the views of students with disabilities on the challenges they faced as well as their professional aspirations.

Qatar is keen to promote inclusiveness by continuously improving the services provided to members of society with disabilities.

There are 70 inclusive schools for students with disabilities in Qatar at all educational levels (kindergarten, primary, preparatory and secondary), covering all parts of the country, with (3,626) male and female students studying there.

These schools provide quality educational services for students with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, and other various disabilities.

