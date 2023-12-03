Ukraine, Italy To Cooperate On Renewable Energy Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the development of renewable energy.

This is said in a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security have agreed to cooperate in the field of energy transition and renewable energy sources. The relevant document was signed by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk and Vice Minister of Italy's Ministry of Environment Vannia Gava at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, which is taking place in Dubai," the statement says.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors; exchange of best practices and knowledge in the energy transition and innovative technologies in the decarbonisation process; hydrogen energy.

As reported, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai (UAE), 22 countries, including the United States and Ukraine, called on the world to develop nuclear energy.