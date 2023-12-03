DPRK Reconnaissance Satellite Operations Office Starts Work

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Dec 4 (NNN-KCNA) – A special office started Saturday, to operate the reconnaissance satellite“Malligyong-1,” which the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched last month, it was reported, yesterday.

The office, at the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, will perform its mission, as an independent military intelligence agency.

The information acquired through the mission will be reported to the relevant permanent executive department of the Central Military Commission, of the country's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and will then be offered, under instructions, to military units tasked with state war deterrence and the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the Korean People's Army, it added.

In vindication of the move to launch the reconnaissance satellite, the U.S. is criticised for the repeated deployment of its strategic nuclear assets as the“root cause” of the escalating tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Last month saw the U.S. deployment of its strategic nuclear assets, including the nuclear carrier, Carl Vinson, to South Korea, followed by tripartite maritime exercises by the United States, Japan and South Korea, in open waters near the Jeju Island of South Korea.

Yesterday, the state issued another commentary, condemning the move by South Korea to partially suspend an inter-Korean military agreement, designed to defuse danger of an armed conflict along the Military Demarcation Line as“reckless and imprudent.”

It was noted that, the situation proves once again, the validity of the DPRK's choice to keep pushing forward with the bolstering of its nuclear war deterrence and the modernisation of its armed forces.– NNN-KCNA